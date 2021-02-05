Zulum boosts Borno Express with 90 buses for 2,740 passengers 

Kindly Share This Story:

… Orders sanity on ‘Keke NAPEP’

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Friday unveiled 90 units of mass transit buses to enhance the operations of Borno Express Corporation, a public transportation services company owned by the state government.

The buses include 40 units of 50 seaters and 50 units of 14 seaters, all of which have combined capacity for two thousand seven hundred and forty passengers.

Zulum unveiled the buses at the Ramat square ground in Maiduguri during a brief ceremony that was organized by the state’s ministry of transport which oversees the activities of Borno Express.

“In fulfilment of our electioneering campaign to provide affordable means of transportation, we are here to unveil new buses to ease difficulties faced by the public,” the governor said before tasking managers of Borno Express to inculcate a sustainable maintenance strategy which will ensure all vehicles remain functional.

After unveiling the buses, Governor Zulum dived into the area of commercial tricycles popularly called ‘Keke NAPEP’.

Zulum directed the state’s ministry of transport to liaise with the ministry of justice and all other relevant stakeholders to ensure sanity in the operations of Keke operators.

The state commissioner of transport, Dr Abubakar Tijjani assured that the buses will soon be deployed for public use.

