Zamfara Kidnapping: Kano shuts boarding schools

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Government has on Friday ordered immediate shutting down of boarding schools in the state.

This was as a result of the abductions of about 317 female boarding students of Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State last Thursday night by bandits.

The State’s Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru said the closure of the schools numbering about 10 becomes imperative due to the rising cases of insecurity and abductions of boarding school children in the neighbouring states.

Kiru however advised parents whose children are in the boarding schools to go and evacuate their wards back home.

He said the government will announce a convenient date for reopening at the appropriate time.

The boarding schools affected were situated at Ajingi, Sumaila, Jogana, Gezawa, Kachako, Karaye, Albasu, Kunchi, Kafinmaiyaki and Gaya.

Vanguard News Nigeria

