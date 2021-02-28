Zamfara abduction: Find lasting solution to kidnapping – NCWS begs FG

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has appealed to the Federal Government to tackle the menace of kidnapping in Nigeria schools.

Mrs Laraba Shoda, National President of NCWS, made the appeal in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Shoda said frequent cases of kidnapping “are not good for the education of our children’’.

READ ALSO BBNaija Dorathy launches lingerie line, says priority is making busty women look good

She condemned the abduction of students of the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara, Zamfara.

She noted that another abduction, happening barely a few weeks after gunmen abducted students of Government Science College, Kagara in Niger, was one too many.

The NCWS president expressed concern over the frequent abduction of innocent schoolchildren and called for a renewed commitment to tackle insecurity at all levels of governance.

“The attack on school children, particularly on girls, is targeted at demoralising, not only the girl-child but also others from accessing education.

“We hereby demand that just as the government rescued the schoolboys at Kankara in Katsina and the Dapchi schoolgirls in Yobe, it should in the same vein, rescue the Zamfara schoolgirls in the quickest time possible,’’ she said.

Shoda prayed for the safe return of the children while comforting the families and prayed that they remain calm, believing in God to bring back the girls.

Recall that unidentified gunmen kidnapped over 300 schoolgirls from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara, Zamfara in the early hours of Friday.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: