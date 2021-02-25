Youths barricade NGF Secretariat, demand attention on healthcare facilities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu

YOUTHS under the auspices of Nigerian Youth Union (NYU), and other coalitions, on Thursday, barricaded Headquarters of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, in Abuja, disrupted activities and stopped staff from accessing their office demanded NGF to give attention to Primary Healthcare facilities across the country.

The Youths who carried and displaced various placards led by President of NYU, Chinonso Obasi, said they are grieved following expiration of ultimatum issued to the Governors to ensure they give quality attention to improve the PHCs across the country to add value to the lives of Nigerians.

Obasi also explained that essence of the peaceful protest is to make the NGF to rise up and do the needful which is the right of the electorates and for them need to leverage on the COVID-19 pandemic to revive comatose healthcare facilities in their states to help the grassroots.

He said: “We have privileged information from federal ministry of health that revival of the PHCs is on the governors because the health is on the concurrent list. That was why we took the protest to NGF and Association of Local Government of Nigerian(ALGON).

“We are deeply pained and grossly disenchanted that some Governors are totally dictating what happens at the local government level with particular emphasis on directly controlling and pocketing a great chunk of local government funds.”

He further stated that, “Already the NGF is being perceived as anti-masses owing to the deliberate scuttling of crucial healthcare system projects. The Nigerian youths, students, and civil society groups would continue to resist the anti-people stand of stampeding access to healthcare at the local level.

“After the peaceful march, we would intensify efforts in various states to ensure that our cry is put into implementation.

“In line to the above, the leadership of NYU shall mobilize other youths and student’s organizations for a civil disobedience in the country if our demands are not appropriately addressed, which shall no doubt have an enormous effect on daily activities in the country.”

Kindly Share This Story: