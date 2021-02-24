Youth group, NANS condemn attack on Okorocha

Kindly Share This Story:

…urge FG to wade into the crisis

…ask youth to refrain from being used by politicians

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A coalition of Nigerian Youth for Democracy and Good Governance (CNYDGG) in collaboration with the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone C has condemned what it called an attack on Senator Owelle Rochas Okorocha by agents of the Imo State government, saying the federal lawmaker does not deserve such treatment.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the Convener of the Groups, Comrade Ibrahim Maiyanga asked the youth to refrain from being used by politicians with ulterior motives.

He said “Coalition of Nigerian youths for Democracy and Good Governance (CNYDGG) is a group of youth-based organizations with special focus on democracy and good governance in Nigeria, a mandate they have holistically been engaged in with a view to enhancing the growth and development of our democracy through interventions on issues of national interest.

“Our attention was drawn to an undemocratic display of power by Governor Hope Uzodinma on Senator Rochas Okoracha using his aides in harassing the senator who has remained respectable for his disposition on leadership questions, this action is an affront on democracy by the Governor.

“With an outright display of such despotic act against a personality of Distinguished Senator Rochas Okorocha’s status, it is therefore visible that our concerns become enlarged to contain the grieve of an average Imo state citizen who undergoes such untold subjugation on a daily basis due to the draconian style of leadership adopted by the Governor.

“We use this medium to call on the presidency and relevant stakeholders to prevail on Governor Hope Uzodima to retract his step on politics of vendetta and political victimization seeking to prepare grounds against 2023 which is still far from now before he returns Imo State into a centre of anarchy and Chaos.

“Rochas Okorocha has built a transnational pedigree from his expedition in philanthropy over the years with Rochas Foundation schools in most part of the country and a host of other charitable projects in Nigeria which endeared him to Nigerians of all-region.

“We hereby condemn in totality the use of thugs and the wanton destructions that they met on Senator Rocha’s vehicles and aides; it is in the light of this that we call on all Nigerian youths to refrain from been used by politicians with personal interest as cannon fodders in their personal struggle for power after which they are dumped.

“Governor Hope Uzodima should hereby apologize to Distinguished senator Rochas Okorocha and ensure he remains dutiful to his role as the Governor of the with the view to delivering dividends of democracy rather than embark on a wild goose chase. We shall not hesitate to declare a national day of action against Governor Hope Uzodima if he continues in his support for brigandage using the youths.”

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Nigerian Youths Movement for Democracy, Comrade Eveh Dominic asked the federal to intervene in the matter to prevent the situation from further escalation.

“You cannot begin to pull down projects of the former governor because of envy or political interest. We are gathered here today as students and Youths leaders to call on the federal government to look into the crisis of Imo State. We already have enough security challenges in the country. If this can happen to a sitting senator, then there is no hope for the common Nigerian”, Dominic said.

