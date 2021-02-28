Yobe: The road to recovery

Kindly Share This Story:

By Isa Sanusi

The people of Gujba local government area of Yobe state will never forget August 2014. It was the August in which Boko Haram overran Buni Yadi — the headquarters of Gujba Local Government, precisely on 21 August.

The ruthless insurgents imposed their laws on the people. They hoisted their flag over the residence of the District Head, which they were said to have used as a base. The militants also instituted the system’; summarily executing people and taking food and other essentials by force.

In February of the same year, 59 boys were killed at the Federal Government College of Buni Yadi. Boko Haram also burned down twenty-four buildings of the school. What was left of Buni Yadi was ruins and homes deserted by owners who have to flee to safety. The large weekly market could no longer hold and the local economy of the whole area was brought to a halt.

Buni Yadi, today, is a town that shows the power of human resilience and the capacity of people to withstand all adversities with equanimity. The market had already recovered and almost all the vital places destroyed by Boko Haram have been rebuilt. Schools and medical centres are wearing new looks. The town centre shops wear new colours and people go about their businesses.

Governor Mai Mala Buni is building a new modern market in Buni Yadi. There is also a mega school that has reached an advanced stage. The school is aimed at decongesting classrooms and making sure that no child missed out on education.

Today a local government election was held across the 17 local government areas of Yobe state. More significant and worth noting is the fact that the election was held peacefully. The emphasis on the ‘peaceful’ conduct of the election is important because of the recent and past realities. One of the largest turn out for the election is in Buni Yadi and Buni Gari, where people thronged to polling stations to perform their civic duties.

Across the world regions affected by conflicts take a long and endless road to recovery. But Buni Yadi today is a sign that Yobe’s road to recovery is on a fast track. How did it happen? Governor Mai Mala Buni has been placing emphasis on rebuilding vital infrastructure and providing basic amenities to communities affected by conflicts — and even those not affected by any conflict.

The villages have been provided with water through green energy, electricity has been extended to many villages, and schools have been rebuilt. The 4-kilometre road and 8 kilometre concrete drain at Buni Yadi have been completed.

The housing estate on the outskirt of the town is near completion. One can see life going on in all the villages from Damaturu to Buni Yadi and Buni Gari. Similar projects are going on across all of Yobe state; to revitalize socio-economic activities and rapidly develop urban and rural areas of Yobe state.

While Gov Buni has been dedicated to developing all of Yobe state, the achievements in rebuilding areas affected by conflicts is worth noting. It is worth noting that the recovery is going on rapidly, and it worth noting that the recovery in Yobe state places emphasis on the people and their immediate needs.

