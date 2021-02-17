WTO: Ohanaeze, ADF congratulate Okonjo-Iweala

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Leading Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organizations have made encomiums on the newly appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organization, WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The groups include parent Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo said that her appointment has once more proved that the only way to advance the course of humanity and compete favourably in the global community is through an unwavering commitment to competence, fairness and excellence.

National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia in the congratulatory message said that the group received with immense joy the news of her historic emergence because she was the only first African and first woman to clinch the enviable position since the WTO came into existence in 1995.

Also read:

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Ambassador Professor George A Obiozor uses this opportunity to thank President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians for all the supports given to Dr Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

“Nigerians will always recall with nostalgia, the various economic reforms that Okonjo Iweala introduced into the Nigerian financial institutions as a Minister of Finance. We in the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide wish you a successful tenure of office as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization,” Ogbonnia said.

On it’s part, Chairman of ADF Media and Publicity Bureau, Abia Onyike stated that Okonjo-Iweala’s ascendancy was not only historic but a landmark development.

“To become a leader of one of the three international economic regimes in the world, namely the World Bank, International Monetary Fund(IMF) and World Trade Organization (WTO), is not a mean achievement.

“The ADF is convinced that you have the great pedigree and orientation to discharge your duties diligently to the service of humanity to usher in a new era of global trade and economic prosperity.

“There is no doubt that Ndigbo, Nigeria and Africa would benefit from your leadership of this important global economic institution,” Onyike said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: