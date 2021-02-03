Wike seeks end to external influence on NDDC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has regretted the continuous interference of external forces, who are not from the oil-rich region, in the activities of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, noting that the act frustrates programmes of the commission.

Wike also condemned the posture of some ethnic groups in the region that behave as if the commission belongs to them, clarifying that NDDC was set up to cater for needs of the states of the region.

Wike in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Kelvin Ebiri, after the visit of the Interim Management Committee of NDDC to Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, said: “The problem with us is that you allow people outside to control you. You want to have godfathers from East, West and North. NDDC is created for Niger Delta. Use the money for the people and region.

“They are abusing us that Niger Delta is a curse. Trillions of dollars have been spent, and we cannot say this is what we have spent the money on.

“Those Abuja portfolio contractors are part of the people controlling you. They tell you what to do and you do it for fear that they will remove you. But eventually, you will be removed. So, why not work for the people. When you’re removed, you’ll know you did your best for the region.

“Anybody can be appointed in Niger Delta. There are people who believe that if they appoint somebody from Edo or Cross River states, for example, they say no. That those people are not the core Niger Delta states. We must stop that.

“NDDC does not belong to any ethnic group in the Niger Delta region. It does not belong to anybody. There are people who have seen themselves that they are the owners of NDDC. They leave their state and come to NDDC to block NDDC gate. We are peaceful people, but nobody should push us to the point where we can tell you enough is enough.”

Meanwhile, the Interim Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of NDDC, Effiong Akwa, earlier in his speech said the visit was first to be undertaken by his team to governors of the states in the region.

Akwa informed the governor that with the newly built permanent NDDC head office now completed, they are ready to commission it on February 25, 2021.

Akwa on behalf of the commission later presented six waste disposal trucks to the Rivers State government to improve the sanitary conditions in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

