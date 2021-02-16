“Why we launched Youtube time-based plans — Glo

Kindly Share This Story:

National Telecommunication Company, Globacom has stated that the new Youtube Time-based plans were unveiled to enable all its esteemed customers to enjoy exciting Youtube content at a much cheaper rate than they are typically used to.

In a statement in Lagos, the company said the new plan would also allow more subscribers to access its products and services, in addition to expanding its bouquet of innovative and affordable price offerings.

With the new Youtube time-based plans, Globacom said its numerous subscribers would have more opportunities to stream their favourite YouTube videos.

The new package, according to the company, ”consists of four different price plans. The first is N50 for 1 hour, the second, N130 for 3 hours, the third, N50 for 5 hours (night) and N200 for 7 hours (night). It assured customers that fair usage policy will apply on each of the plans with fixed volume.

“These new plans have been uniquely developed so that each price pack has a streaming time allocated to it. For example, on the N50 plan the customer can use the 1-hour streaming in sections of 10 minutes or 20 minutes, all within 1-day,” the statement said.

