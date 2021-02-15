Why we joined Anambra guber race – Nnoruka, Okwuosa, Emeka Offor’s close relations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Retired Group Captain Nnamdi Nnoruka and Chief Azuka Okwuosa, two illustrious sons of Oraifite community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra state and close relations of Sir Emeka Offor, an oil mogul and Chairman of Enugu Electric Distriution Company, EEDC have joined the race for Anambra governorship stool for November 6 governorship election in the state.

Nnoruka was an active member of the popular Anambra Peoples Forum, APF, Emeka Offor’s pressure group that disrupted former Governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju’s second term bid, while Okwuosa was a one-time Commissioner for Works during Mbadinuju’s early part of administration, as nominated by Offor.

In their separate explanations regarding their motive for joining the race, while Nnoruka explained that if elected, he would place the welfare of the youths on top priority, Okwuosa noted that he would concentrate on the provision of enabling environment for industrial and commercial developments, since according to him, Anambra is specifically known for trade and commerce.

Speaking to newsmen at the palace of the traditional ruler of Oraifite, Igwe Daniel Udoji, during the funeral ceremony of his 68 year-old wife, Ugoeze Obiageli Patricia Udoji (Nee Iloadiuko), Nnoruka noted that the future of Nigerian youths is so pitiable that he decided to offer himself to serve so as to ameliorate the situation, to avoid youth restiveness and consequent revolution.

According to Nnoruka, “The reason I joined this race to Agu-Awka Government House is to intervene in the hopeless situation of our youths as my first priority and then I will address all other critical areas that will favour every citizen of this state”.

In his own speech at the All Saint’s Anglican Cathedral Church, Onitsha during the Standing Committee meeting of all the Anglican Bishops in the country, ;ed by the Primate, Rt. Rev’d Henry Ndukuba, Okwuosa maintained that if elected, he would embark on aggressive provision of electricity, roads and other infrastructures at all costs to boost economic activities of the state.

Okwuosa who launched Ndukuba’s Presidential address with a total sum of N5 million (N1 million for himself and N4 million for his elder brother, Chief Emeka Okwuosa, lamented that since he joined active politics, he observed that religious sentiments are abound in Anambra political terrain, whereby the Catholics, the Pentecostals and the Anglicans go in different direction.

