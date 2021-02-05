Why we are refunding customers, Kachi Beauty Products boss, Onyeulo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The Chief Executive Officer of Kachi Beauty Products, Ngozikachi Onyeulo, has said the company decided to refund some of its customers whose demands could not be met because the company values its integrity and would not take customers relations for granted.

In a statement on Friday, she said the company would never hold on to customers’ funds for no reasons.

She attributed the development to the volatile nature of the foreign exchange market, leading to unpredictable exchange rate and difficulties in sourcing materials from abroad.

Onyeulo also explained that the economic fallouts of the outbreak of Coronavirus disease globally also resulted in foreign firms where materials are sourced being handicapped to meet demands.

“Many businesses worldwide were greatly affected and many people lost their means of livelihood and life as we knew it is no longer the same.

“One of such businesses that were affected is the Kachi Beauty Products Brand. This business started about 14 years ago and has grown to become the biggest wig manufacturer in Africa. The Brand produces the highest grade of luxury wigs at an affordable price for the masses. Many hair vendors depend on the Brand for their livelihood because of the very affordable prices.

“The Kachi Beauty Products Brand has evolved from the process of hand sewing the wigs to the use of modern machines for production. The Brand has a staff strength of about 150 persons ranging from the wig makers to the stylists and administrative staff,” she said.

She also explained the process by which customers book for products locally and internationally.

“An example is a customer living overseas who makes payment via a relative or friend B in Nigeria and sends in the payment name A instead of B, and because of the very large numbers, it is very difficult.

“Next is the confirmation of the orders made by each customer where in many cases one customer may send as many as three emails using different accounts. Next is the confirmation of customer delivery details. Once these aspects have been clarified, then collation of quantities takes place. Once this process is completed then production can begin.

“Each collection is produced and completed before another collection can begin.

The produced collection is the quality checked before being sent to the treatment and styling department. It is only when the production of all collections have been made, which is usually in the thousands can each individual order or invoice be packaged for onward delivery to the customer. So the process is a very long one. The factory produces an average of 500 wigs per day.

“In its 14 years of existence, 2020 has been the most challenging because of a business decision which the company made without fully envisaging the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic. The importation of production materials was stalled and even with the lifting of the ban, the expected goods are only coming in little quantities.

“Another unforeseen challenge was the fluctuation of the foreign exchange because, at the time at which payment for those goods was made, it was affordable to give the wholesale price of N75,000 for 10 wigs, a price which had never been offered in the hair industry in the history of Africa. Unfortunately, due to the foreign exchange fluctuation, the company is running at a loss which sometimes happens in business,” she added.

She further appealed to all esteemed Kachi Beauty customers and to once again reassure them of the Brand’s commitment to refund all those who have asked for a refund as well as deliver all hairs available to everyone who is yet to receive their orders in the outstanding batches.

Speaking on the decision to refund, she said: “As many are aware, refunding is not a popular choice for many businesses but because of the value we place on our esteemed customers, we as a Brand have chosen to refund our customers knowing the economic challenges faced by its numerous customers. So far, kachi beauty products have refunded over 300 customers.

“Despite its huge financial capital investment on its yet to arrive goods, the Brand is committed to doing everything within its capacity to resolve the pending challenges as a show of willingness and goodwill to its esteemed customers who have been faithful to the Brand over the years.

“The growth of every business is enhanced when challenges arise. One of the measures taken to avoid a recurrence of this situation is to put off online sales until such a time when the pandemic is under control. However, because of the masses who depend on the Brand, Kachi Beauty Products has gone ahead to open the biggest wig gallery in Africa where customers can walk in, see, feel and buy instantly.

“This is done on selected dates which are advertised on the Instagram page of the Kachi Beauty Products Brand. Also, the Brand will be touring Africa with its products to give numerous customers who may not be able to make it to the gallery an opportunity to make their purchases.

“Once again we apologise to all our customers for the inconvenience which this delay has caused and reassure our masses of our commitment to resolving all issues. We thank you all for your patience and understanding.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

