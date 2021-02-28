Why religious leaders should not make provocative utterances – cleric

Kindly Share This Story:

Religious leaders across the country have been urged teach their followers the importance of peace to national development.

Prof. Christopher Oshun, Provost, Christ Apostolic Church Theological Seminary, made the call on Sunday in Abuja at the 12th Convocation Ceremony of the seminary.

Oshun said it was unpatriotic for religious leaders to make utterances that could threaten national peace and unity.

He urged religious leaders to engage more in evangelism and support efforts toward alleviating the plight of the poor.

“There is need for the newly-ordained ministers to shun material things and concentrate more on teachings,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Gabriel Ehindero, Coordinator, Abuja Campus of the seminary, said that the current security and economic situations in Nigeria would not stop the church from carrying out its responsibilities.

“We must be alive to our duties to promote moral values and religious harmony.

“The church will continue to pray for Nigerian leaders.

“We must continue to support the efforts of our leaders to improve the standard of living of Nigerians,” he said.

