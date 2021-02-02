Why IGP Adamu cannot leave office

Kindly Share This Story:

…It will be considered mutiny against President Buhari

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Indications emerged on Tuesday that Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu whose tenure expired on Monday 1st of February 2021 cannot leave the office without the permission of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Top security sources disclosed that as it was with the Military Service Chiefs, any attempt by the Inspector General of Police to vacate his seat when a replacement has not been announced or an extension granted officially would amount to mutiny against the Commander in Chief.

Though it is no secret that some persons, including some governor’s, emir’s and certain interests had been lobbying to have Adamu’s tenure extended, the IGP himself is said to be prepared for what President Buhari will decide.

‘But since Mr President has not called him or directed anybody to him with regards to how the status-quo should be handled, he has no choice but to wait in the interim.

In consonance with this posture, IGP Adamu reported dutifully to the office at Lois Edet house on Tuesday and carried out his during particularly pertaining his directive to Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Command CP’s with regards to ensuring Covid 19 protocols enforcement in the 36 States of the federation and FCT.

However, investigations revealed that going by the new Police Act which stipulated five years tenure for the next IGP, the most senior South East officer who would have been in the reckoning for the next IGP, DIG Joseph Egbunike, has few months before retirement.

So the appointment of the next IGP will be among those that fall in the group of officers that have between 4 years and above.

In the alternative, sources said President Buhari may consider the ongoing implementation of the Community Policing strategy which was midwifed by IGP Adamu and give time to implement the policy.

For those who can still meet the criteria of becoming IGP and staying in service for 5 years if chosen are

Among them are Acting DIG Moses Jitoboh, AIG Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, AIG Dasuki Galadanchi.

While Jitoboh has up to 9 years left to spend in the force, both Inuwa and Galandanchi have just over 4 years each left to serve in the force.

Others said to be in contention include AIG Ibrahim Zanna and Mustapha Dan Daura.

Zanna is the Commandant POLAC, Kano while Dan Daura is the Force Secretary at Force headquarters.

Vanguard News Nigeria

