Why I carried out ‘Operation Show Force’ – Nsukka Area Commander

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

The residents of the university town of Nsukka, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State were jolted to their marrows when police officers from the police division in the council area raided every nook and cranny of the council area with their vans, weekend.

However, explaining what he described as “Operation Show Force,” the new Area Commander of the Nsukka Police Division, Yahaya Hassan, said the operation was to send a warning signal to criminals and bad elements in the local government.

Hassan, who vowed to rid Nsukka and environs of various crimes and criminalities, said it would no longer be business as usual for any bad element in the local government.

READ ALSO:

“I mobilised officers under Nsukka Local Government Area Police Division for Operation Show Force to alert the criminal elements within this area that it would no longer be business as usual.

“It was to create awareness on the presence of a superior force who are battle-ready to flush out criminals in this environs and beyond. No retreat, no surrender,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: