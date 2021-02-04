Why I can never stop helping others — Kristen Dawodu

Kindly Share This Story:

Popular Nigerian US-based showbiz and media entrepreneur, Oluwagbenga Oluwafemi Dawodu, popularly known as Kristen Dawodu has explained that philanthropy is his nature and therefore, not a habit he can drop.

The CEO of KD Records and Studio and founder of Kristen Dawodu Media, said: “I’m a philanthropist. I have been taking my time to provide and bless people through my social platform. This is a part of me that I love most. I derive pleasure and fulfilment in reaching out to the needy.”

He started an online charity and has been successful at getting sponsors for his philanthropic activities. On his Instagram live video where his friends and other top entertainers converge to entertain, educate and also raise fund to support his now popular online charity.

“When I was young, I have always wanted to help people and get them inspired by what I do,” he said.

Continuing, he added: “Since I started the only charity programme on social media, I have put smiles on a lot of people’s face.”

Oluwagbenga Oluwafemi Dawodu studied Business Administration and graduated from Tai Solarin University, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, before migrating to the United States of America in 2016, where he now lives in Maryland.

He opined that philanthropy is the business of everyone.

Dawodu also dropped his advice to every entrepreneur and businessperson: “Don’t wait till you own the world before you will be able to help the needy, help in any little way you can; any little help you made will eventually come back to you or your children or family, and always remember that giver never lacks.”

Although he has won a lot of honours for his philanthropy, Oluwagbenga Oluwafemi Dawodu avowed that “I feel like I haven’t even started yet; this just the beginning of my philanthropies.”

