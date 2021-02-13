Why I am building ranches, grazing areas — Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has explained why his administration wants to establish ranches and grazing areas in the state.

Akeredolu gave the reasons when the Independent Campaign Group (ICG in the All-Progressives Congress (APC) led by Hon Bola Ilori paid him a solidarity visit in Akure weekend.

According to him “My administration want to establish ranches and grazing areas in the state to enable youths in the state to become active in cattle rearing.

He insisted that his administration would provide support for private investors to build feeding-lots for cow rearing and also support youths interested in the business.

According to him “we are considering reactivating the Auga-Akoko cattle ranch

We would not shy away from our responsibility of protecting the lives and property of residents in the state.

Akeredolu described the insecurity situation in the Southwest as a big challenge saying that all hands must be on deck to address the situation in the interest of the people.

He appreciated the group for the support given to him which he noted contributed to his landslide victory at last year’s governorship polls.

The leader of the group, Hon Bola Ilori, commended the quick response with which the governor tackled security challenges facing the state and the entire South-West region.

Ilori noted that the action portrayed him as a leader that cares for the welfare of the people he is elected to serve in line with the letters of the Nigerian constitution.

He urged the governor to show leadership by providing lasting solutions to the issue of farmer-herders clash in the state by activating old existing ranches in the state and also encourage the youths of the state to take up cattle rearing business.

