Why children should be allowed to create, explore — Founder, Eplaymuseum

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

IN a bid to encourage children to be creative, explore and to believe in themselves, the Founder, Eplaymuseum, Linus Seidougha, has donated over 200 exercise books, dozens of pencils, ball pens, textbooks, mathematical sets, poster colours, school bags and other school items to children in the FESTAC area of Lagos.

The arts lover and promoter said for some years now, he has decided to celebrate his birthday by reaching out to children in poor neighbourhoods.

READ ALSO:

According to Seidougha, “I believe education is one of the most important gifts that can be given to any child in this 21st Century. Based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 which encourages inclusive and equitable quality education and to promote life-long learning opportunities for all, “providing these materials is a way of encouraging these children to be studious and supporting their parents that are making effort to ensure they have a better future. Young people can get inspired by any little thing and we never can tell the long way this support can go for these children.

“It is just like we are trying to light their candles and they may also be light to others in the future if they are in position to do so.

“During the programme, we had drawing/colouring activities, dance competition, spelling bee and a segment where the children talked about what they want to be in future,” he said.

Speaking on Eplaymuseum, he explained that it is an online platform that promotes creativity and education.

“On our blog, we share what children create at home and encourage the days of their little beginning. We strongly believe that children should be given the opportunity to explore and create. In this way they develop their brain cells and have solid self-esteem.

During the first edition of my outreach, we used this same location because it is around where I live. I cannot be going out to the popular Makoko because most people go there, whereas I have people around me in need of my charity.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: