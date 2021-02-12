We ‘Il make NDDC deliver on its mandates – Tunji-Ojo

Kindly Share This Story:

Chairman House Committee on NDDC, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has assured that NDDC will be made to deliver on its mandates to the people of Niger Delta.

Tunji-Ojo gave this assurance on Friday during an oversight tour of the headquarters of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other project sites in in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking during the visit, Tunji-Ojo said that the House Committee has resolved to work with the management team of the Commission and other critical stakeholders to resolve the lingering issue of abandoned projects confronting NDDC.

Tunji-Ojo also assured that the committee was prepared to give impetus to the NDDC to put mechanism in place to mitigate the worrisome issue of abandoned projects that is plaguing the Niger Delta region.

He therefore noted that the committee has resolved that only contractors with capacity should be awarded contracts by the NDDC.

“This is an additional measure to mitigate contract failure and enhancement of value added service to the Niger Delta region”.

The lawmaker further asserted during the tour that the review and implementation of Niger Delta master plan was long overdue and therefore urged all critical stakeholders to jointly review, implement and commit the master plan of NDDC to effective implementation.

He also canvassed a comprehensive amendment of the NDDC Establishment Act to rework the commission’s activities. Tunji-Ojo also suggested that only a sub-section of the NDDC Act should be amended in order to avoid public queries and make the exercise to be in compliance with global best practices to ensure better effectiveness in service delivery.

In his response, the Sole Interim Administrator of NDDC, Effiong Okon Akwa said the canvassed position that only contractors with capacities should be awarded contracts and the suggested reviewing of the Commission’s master plan were good ideas. He also supported the need to amend the NDDC Establishment Act to ensure the appointment of competent and capable Director of Projects.

Okon Akwa also appealed to members of the House Committee on NDDC to forgive members of the Commission for wrongdoings of the past. He also pleaded for a robust working relationship between members of the House Committee on NDDC and management of the commission.

Meanwhile, Tunji-Ojo has assured that the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC would continue to provide the necessary legislative support to ensure physical and developmental growth of the Niger Delta region.

