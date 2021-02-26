Vanguard Logo

We didn’t attempt to arrest Sunday Igboho — DSS

On 6:51 pm
The Department of State Services, DSS, has denied attempting to arrest Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Some security personnel allegedly attempted to arrest Igboho on Friday. Read the story HERE. And watch the video HERE.

However, in a statement, DSS denied that they made a grab for Igboho.

In the statement by Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer, DSS described the reports as “misinforming” and “fake”.

The statement read: “The Department of State Services wishes to refute the news that it attempted to arrest one Sunday Igboho, today (Friday), at Ibadan, Oyo State.

“The said news is misinforming and should be taken as fake and, therefore, be disregarded.”

