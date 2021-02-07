War in Cross River APC over registration of new members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una

A big row erupted at the weekend among key players in the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River State over who should take charge of the materials for the registration of new members.

A reliable source, Asuquo Etim told Vanguard that those nursing ambition to contest for positions on the party’s platform in 2023 engaged one other in a shouting contest while contending to take control of the materials.

Our source said Ntufam Ekpo Okon former People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chairman who defected to the APC in 2019 to run as deputy governor to Senator Owan Enoh is nursing ambition to contest for the post of governor in 2023 and had a fierce altercation with former NNDC Chairman, Eno Etim Nyong who is also gunning for the position in 2023.

“The materials for Western Calabar comprising Ikon Eto, Creek Town, Okoyong where incidentally all the key players in APC in Southern district were handed over to Ambassador Nya Asuquo who in turn handed same to Ekpo Okon without reference to Eyo Etim Nyong who is also from the same axis”

He said Ekpo Okon handed the materials over to Bassey Akiba former member of the Cross River State House of Assembly who left PDP to contest the House of Representatives post in 2015 on APC ticket and lost.

“Akiba is still nursing hope of running the House of Representatives post in 2023 on APC platform so it is a veritable opportunity for him to build his support base and that of Ekpo Okon by registering his loyalists so as to pick the ticket in 2023”.

Our source said the plan to sideline Eyo Etim Nyong brought the altercation which stalled the registration exercise.

” All over the state there is a fierce contest for materials and this is fragmenting the party”

Efforts to speak with Ekpo Okon and Eyo Nyong did not yield result as both did not pick calls on their gsm number.

Vanguard News Nigeria

