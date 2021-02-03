Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo has said that the government would remain committed to supporting investors to realise their goals.

He spoke while receiving a delegation of Daniel Franco Institute who visited him to seek support for the setting up of the Rabelat Entrepreneurship Centre for Animal Husbandry (RECAH) in Nigeria.

Adebayo said the Federal Government would continue to do its best to make the country a safe destination for investors.

He noted that his ministry has the mandate of facilitating the development of viable non-oil commodities, in line with quality management systems, geared towards boosting indigenous food and animal production, consumption, sustainability, as well as acceptability at targeted international markets for foreign exchange earnings.

He pointed out that it was imperative for the ministry to engage the institute to deliberate on the nature of strategic partnership and level of collaboration.

Managing Director, Rabelat Nigeria Limited., Dr Ahmed Raji said RECAH was structured to run both training and commercial outfits for the animal husbandry subsector.

He said the training arm would focus on the basic studies in animal husbandry and entrepreneurship, and provide the platform for trainees to select, breed, care-for, process and market livestock and small animals.

He put the cost of the project at N2 billion, saying the amount would be spent on the construction of administration block and lecture halls, hostel, other infrastructural facilities and purchase of teaching aids.

