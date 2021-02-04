VIDEO: Suspected herdsmen set school ablaze in Kogi

Kindly Share This Story:

Suspected herdsmen on Wednesday afternoon invaded Government Secondary School Iluke in Kabba Bunu local government council and allegedly burnt down the school.

Vanguard gathered the school was invaded at about 3 pm when students had closed from school.

According to a source, it was discovered that blocks of classrooms were set ablaze by some suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The flame of the burning school was said to have attracted the attention of the youths who mobilized to the scene. All efforts to put out the flame was not successful as a handful of the classrooms were already razed down.

The source said one of the Fulani herdsmen was arrested and handed over to the Kabba/Bunu Divisional Police Officer.

However, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Edeh when contacted said no suspect has been handed over to the State Headquarters of the Commander.

He said he will await report from the divisional headquarters before he can make substantive remarks about the story.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: