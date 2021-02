Kindly Share This Story:

Eyewitnesses of the last moments of Nigerian Air Force, NAF, aircraft, a Beechcraft KingAir B350i (NAF 201), which crashed today, have narrated how the pilot, Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama, battled to stabilise the plane and then steered it away from residential areas.

Here is a video of the eyewitnesses saying what they saw:

Vanguard News Nigeria

