Updated: Police woman shot, as bandits attack another Imo police station

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state police command has said that a police woman was shot when suspected hoodlums attacked a police station in Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo state.

The state Police public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikekwo, disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Owerri.

He said it was as a result of the gun battle between the hoodlums and policemen on duty at the station, that the police woman sustained gunshot injury and had been taken to the hospital.

He further said that the affected police station was recently renovated after it was among the burnt police stations in Imo during the EndSaRs protests across the country.

The police image maker narrated: “Today being 25th February, 2021, at about 7 pm, some yet to be identified hoodlums in four vehicles, attacked the DIVISIONAL POLICE HQRS, ABOH MBAISE, shooting sporadically .

The officers on duty engaged them in a gun duel, at the end of the melee, one Police woman sustained gunshot injury and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Regrettably, the station that was just renovated after being razed down by hoodlums during the EndSars saga, was again set ablaze.”

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP NASIRU MOHAMMED has activated all tactical teams, with a view to fish out and arrest the fleeing hoodlums.

Investigation has commenced,” police said. Photo: Police station in Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo state, inflame.

