Updated: Buhari names Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC boss

—Seeks Senate confirmation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a 40-year-old Abdulrasheed Bawa as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Recall that President Buhari had last year suspended the Acting Chairman of the anti-corruption agency, Ibrahim Magu over corruption allegations.

The appointment of Bawa as the EFCC boss was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja, Tuesday.

In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

According to the statement, “Bawa, 40, is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.

” He has undergone several specialized pieces of training in different parts of the world, and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.”

He holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and a Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy.

