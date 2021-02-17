Kindly Share This Story:

… Niger Gov backs Senate call for state of emergency on security

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday evening, met behind closed-doors with the Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made public as at the time of filing this story late last night, it may not be unconnected to the security situation in Niger State, especially the recent abduction of about 27 pupils and some staff of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kagara, Rafi council area of the state on Wednesday.

The President had earlier in the day condemned the act and dispatched a team of service chiefs including the police hierarchy to the state to coordinate the rescue efforts in the state.

The President also expressed sadness over the killing of one pupil by the kidnappers, vowing not to relent until normalcy is restored in the security situation in the country.

Speaking after the meeting, Governor Bello expressed his support for the call by the Nigerian Senate for the declaration of a state of emergency on security in the country, pointing out that all parts of the country all currently in security crisis.

While thanking President Buhari for swiftly ordering actions on the GSSS Kagara school kidnap, the governor said he had requested for more security personnel and equipment to fast-track results.

According to him, “At the moment, if you look at what is happening, we are having security challenges in almost all parts of the country, so yes there’s a need to install some form of emergency on security matters across board. So yes, I think the Senate acted in good faith. Something definitely needs to be done.

“To be honest, I’m very convinced by what Mr President told me and I feel I’ve seen the presence of the military in Kagara, I was there earlier today, and I also request for some additional personnel and equipment, which I believe will be granted any moment from now.

“Right now, our immediate priority is to get the kidnapped victims released, after that I think we must have a long lasting solution to the farmers/herders conflicts.”

On why he was at the State House, he said “I came in this evening to thank Mr President for his quick response to the plight of Nigerlites, following two serious kidnap incidences. At the same time we rubbed minds on what we think should be done so that we find an everlasting solution to the situation and Mr President has confirmed to me that this matter will be given proper attention and we’ll continue engaging the service chiefs and the federal so that we can guide and advice them on what we think should be done. So I think it was a wonderful meeting.”

