Updated: Azman Air removed from runway – Source

Kindly Share This Story:

Azman Air Boeing 737 aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325 that had a tyre burst after landing on runway 18 R of Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, on Tuesday evening has been towed out of the runway, Vanguard learnt.

A source said the plane was removed from the runway late Tuesday night. Recall that Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, had in a statement disclosed that: “The Accident Investigation Bureau and Nigerian Aviation Handling Company are already working to ensure the aircraft is towed out of the runway, so as to restore normalcy”.

READ ALSO:

However, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced a temporary closure of runway 18R/36L at Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.

All passengers and crew on board the aircraft were safely evacuated at 7.08pm, by the officials of FAAN Air rescue and fire fighting services.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: