UNN suspends lecturer for allegedly impregnating, threatening female student

By Chinedu Adonu

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, has suspended its lecturer who was recently arrested for allegedly impregnating and threatening one of its female students.

The accused, a senior lecturer at the Archeology and tourism Department, Dr. Chigozie Odum was arrested by the police for allegedly impregnating a student and going ahead to threaten her life.

The lecturer, Dr. Odum, was alleged to have put the female student, Onah Chinyere in a family way after coercing her into a sexual intercourse.

Following a petition from the family lawyer of the female student, men of the Crack Squad, Enugu State Police Command picked the lecturer up in Nsukka from where he was moved to Enugu.

The lecturer has now been suspended indefinitely. A letter obtained to that effect, dated February 15, 2021 was signed by Deputy Registrar of the University Mrs. Achiuwa F.C.

It reads, “following the accusation of sexual harassment made against you by a female student in the Department of Archeology and Tourism, the Vice-Chancellor has directed that you be suspended from duty immediately.

“You are hereby so suspended from duty with immediate effect.

“You should stay away from your duty post until the final determination of the allegation against you. You should handover any University property in your custody to the Head of Department of Archaeology and Tourism.

“The Bursar is by a copy of this letter advised to place you on half salary pending final disposal action on your case.”

