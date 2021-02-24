Union invites EFCC to probe alleged fraud in CAC Housing Scheme

Kindly Share This Story:

Abuja—Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies, SSASCGOC, an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, has invited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to investigate alleged fraud in Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC; housing scheme.

According to SSASCGOC, “a situation where staff and even members of our union in other establishments were made to pay for provision of Houses under CAC Staff Housing Scheme in 2012 and are yet to get the house after full payment nine years after is worrisome.”

At a briefing in Abuja yesterday, Secretary General of SSASCGOC, Ayo Olorunfemi, demanded for forensic audit of the housing scheme, saying “The issue of forensic audit to be carried out must be part of the fight against corruption which is a major policy of government that NLC, its affiliates and all of us must support.

On the issue of planned picketing by the NLC, today, Olorunfemi said the members of TUC and SASCGOC would vehemently resist the action, arguing that a judgment by the National Industrial Court, NIC, and in line with the Trade Union Act had made a declaration that SSASCGOC and the TUC were the ones vested with the power to organize and unionize the statutory corporations including CAC, rather than the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, AUPCTRE, an affiliate of NLC.

According to him, “It is therefore wrong for NLC to claim any form of jurisdiction on affairs that affects senior staff in CAC. It is SSASCGOC and TUC that have such power.

on issues that affect the Senior Staff it is not acceptable. In view of the above, should NLC take any step against the judgment of NIC in CAC tomorrow or anytime, members of SSASCGOC and TUC nationwide shall vehemently resist such action.

Recall that NLC at its National Executive Council, NEC, Meeting last week in Abuja, resolved to picket the CAC over perceived anti-labour practices.

