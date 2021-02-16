UNICAL’s ASUU members call for release of colleague kidnapped one year ago

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

MEMBERS of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, University of Calabar branch, yesterday, demanded the unconditional release of their colleague, Dr David Ugwu, who has been in captivity since February 14, 2020.

Addressing newsmen during the peaceful procession at the main gate of the University of Calabar, Chairman ASUU, UNICAL, Dr Edor John, said the union and its members feel neglected and scourged with the way and manner the matter was being handled by security agencies.

He disclosed that Dr David Ugwu, an Associate Professor in the Institute of Policy Planning and Administration was whisked away from his home on February 14, 2020, and has since then remained in captivity till date.

Edor said they want their colleague back whether dead or alive as he has been held for a year.

His words: “We have been compelled to address the public because we have been beaten again. One of the canons of our union is that an injury to one is an injury to all.

“One of our members has been in captivity since February 14, 2020. He was kidnapped from his home but because of the failure of our security agencies, our colleagues has been with his captors for a year now.

“Despite the fact we have reported to security agencies about the ugly incident, nothing has been heard or done about his release. If he is dead, we have not seen his corpse and if he is alive, we have not seen him, so we want our brother back whether dead or alive. We need our colleague and brother back alive, even if he has died, let us have his body for a proper burial.”

“We are feeling deep pain, we are feeling scourged, spat and ignored. If a scholar can be kidnapped and detained in captivity for over a year, then tell me what will not happen to an ordinary Nigerian on the street.”

Speaking further, he bemoaned the deteriorating security situation in the country, adding that security agencies must sit up as Nigeria was gradually relapsing into a high level of insecurity.

Edor said: “The security situation in this country is becoming increasingly worrisome and there doesn’t seem to be any way out, the situation is incrementally relapsing into the state of nature.

“Today, we are merely stopping at the main gate of the University but after today, we will review and take our demand to the next level,” he said.

