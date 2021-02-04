Uncertainty in Ikirun over monarch’s health

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

There is palpable tension in Ikirun, headquarters of Ifelodun local government of Osun State over the health of Akirun of Ikirun, Oba AbdulRauf Olawale Adedeji.

The popular monarch was said to have been admitted into the intensive care unit of the state specialist hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo late evening on Wednesday over undisclosed ailment.

A palace source revealed that the monarch went to a function on Wednesday afternoon and fell sick later in the evening.

It was gathered that the monarch gave up the ghost after few hours at the clinic but official sources have declined comment on the development.

Residents of Ikirun, however, were worried over the uncertainty that surrounds the health of the monarch.

A resident, Wale Olaiya disclosed that the palace gate was lock to avoid people trooping in to confirm whether the monarch is dead or alive.

We heard several stories about the monarch’s health situation and nobody is telling us the truth. Although it is understandable because a monarch’s demise is not usually made public quickly.

Vanguard News Nigeria

