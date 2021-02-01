Ujiro Foundation flags-off skill acquisition for youths in Isoko

Kindly Share This Story:

The Michael Ujiro Foundation has flagged-off the process of enlisting selected youths across communities in Isoko ethnic nationality into various skill acquisition training under its Michael Ujiro Foundation Skill Acquisition Programme ( MUFSAP).

The programme began with an orientation and an interactive session with participants on Saturday.

Addressing beneficiaries in Oleh the programme Coordinators, Hon. Evans Egbo Ksc and Chief Rueben Egede explained that participants would be trained in well-equipped centres to acquire skills of their choice in Tailoring, Welding, ICT, Welding and Fabrication, Costume Make- up, as well as Aluminium and Electrical works.

According to them, participants within the duration of their training, ranging from twelve to twenty-four months would receive at intervals stipends to help cushion cost of transportation and other minor expenses.

Successful participants will at the end of their training be handed starter- packs and other support needed to start up their own businesses.

The Michael Ujiro Foundation is a non-governmental, and apolitical organisation founded by Chief Michael Ujiro, Chief Executive Officer of Funacep Fleet Management, as a platform to contribute to societal well-being, offer assistance to the needy, committed youths and young persons in the areas of skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development.

The Foundation also offers support to indigent but willing students by way of scholarship and other educational supports.

