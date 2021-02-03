Breaking News
Translate

Two suspected armed robbers arrested in Ikorodu

On 7:07 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

Two suspected armed robbers arrested in Ikorodu

By Bose Adelaja

Respite came the way of many residents of Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Wednesday, after two suspected armed robbers terrorising the area were arrested by Lagos Police.

The duo Gbolahan Adebowale, male, 18, and Quadri Giwa Giwa Ajina, male, 21, were arrested at Sabo area at about 1.30 pm during an operation carried out by the Police attached to Sagamu Road Division, Ikorodu.

The Police however saved the suspects from being lynched by a mob just as a barrette pistol was recovered from the suspects.

READ ALSO: Federal Government, UN dialogue on inclusive, sustainable food systems

The Commissioner for Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered that they should be moved to the state Criminal Investigation Department CID, for proper investigation.

Meanwhile, fracas broke out on Wednesday, at Idi-Orogbo, Agunfoye area of Igbogbo in Ikorodu among some suspected land grabbers.

The incident occurred at about 11 am.

It was gathered that a suspected land grabber in the area who have just regained freedom from the law enforcement operatives was behind the fracas as he was said to have embarked on a revenge mission.

No life was lost to the incident.

At press time, there was the presence of a combined team of security operatives in the area.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!