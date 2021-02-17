Two in court over N1.5m accommodation fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

Two men; Nicolas Asindu, 43 and Jacob Mashi, were on Wednesday, brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, charged with fraud.

The duo is facing charges for obtaining N1.5 million with the pretence of renting out a two-bedroom apartment.

Asindu, 43, businessman and Mashi, 26, security guard, both residents of Ikeja, were docked a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the duo committed the offences on Oct. 14, 2020, at Opebi, Lagos.

Ayorinde said that the defendants fraudulently obtained the money from Sandra Nnamadi and Cynthia Nnamadi with the pretence of renting out to them the apartment at No. 16, Aderoju Adewuyi Street, Ikeja.

“After the complainants paid the money and wanted to pack in, the owner of the house denied knowing the defendants.

“Efforts made by the complainants to retrieve their money from the defendants proved unsuccessful as they were nowhere to be found and they refused to pick their calls.

“They were later apprehended and taken to the station,’’ the prosecutor said.

Ayorinde said that the offences were contrary to sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 287 carries years’ three imprisonments for stealing while section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining money under false pretences.

Magistrate Mrs O.A. Layinka granted the defendants N200,000 bail each with two sureties each.

Layinka said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case to May 25 for hearing.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

