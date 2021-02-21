Breaking News
Translate

Trump to give first post-White House speech at conservative summit

On 5:31 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: US senators clear Trump of inciting Capitol Hill riot

Former US president Donald Trump will give a speech later this month in Orlando, Florida, a source familiar with the plans said Saturday, his first since leaving the White House on January 20.

The address is scheduled for Sunday, February 28 at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), one of the country’s largest annual gatherings of political conservatives.

Trump will be “talking about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement,” the source told AFP.

The former US leader is also expected to challenge the “disastrous amnesty and border policies” of his successor, President Joe Biden, the source said.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!