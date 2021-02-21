Trump to give first post-White House speech at conservative summit

Kindly Share This Story:

Former US president Donald Trump will give a speech later this month in Orlando, Florida, a source familiar with the plans said Saturday, his first since leaving the White House on January 20.

The address is scheduled for Sunday, February 28 at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), one of the country’s largest annual gatherings of political conservatives.

Trump will be “talking about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement,” the source told AFP.

The former US leader is also expected to challenge the “disastrous amnesty and border policies” of his successor, President Joe Biden, the source said.

