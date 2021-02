Kindly Share This Story:

Michael Mmoh, the son of Nigeria’s tennis icon Tony Mmoh plays Rafael Nadal in few hours in the second round of Australian Open.

Tony Mmoh was a regular in the tennis circuits in the 1980s and the 90s. He once ranked 105 in the world. Michael once ranked 96 in the world. He plays against world number 2 tomorrow morning. Tennis buff Chief Ben Ezeibe said Mmoh has done well and should be encouraged to continue shinning.

