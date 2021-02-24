Tipper driver crushes own conductor to death in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko, Aba

Tragedy struck Wednesday in Umuahia the Abia State capital as a conductor was accidentally crushed to death by his own driver.

The unfortunate incident occurred around 7:30 am opposite the entrance gate of the Abia Line Transport Network.

According to eyewitness accounts, the driver who was conveying sand got to the spot and slowed down to pick the conductor who had flagged him down.

As the conductor wanted to open the front door to board the slowly-moving lorry his hand, unfortunately, slipped off and the back tyre ran over him.

The conductor died on the spot following serious injuries he sustained as the tyre crushed his spinal cord, hands and neck region.

Bewildered by the tragic incident, the driver alighted and began to cry as he saw his conductor who was said to be his kinsman cold dead.

He later rushed to report the matter to the police who later arrived at the scene and evacuated the corpse.

