Three-person in court for digging private land in search of gold

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

For allegedly digging a family land, three persons, Fasasi Tejumade, 30; Toyin Odekanle, 40, and Taiwo Oladimeji, 40, were on Thursday docked before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court over alleged malicious damage.

Police prosecutor Elijah Adesina told the court that the defendants wilfully damaged and destroyed an acre of land belonging to one Abiola Ezekiel by digging several holes on the land while searching for gold and other minerals resources.

According to him, the offence contravened sections 451 and 517 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

Adesina added the defendants committed the offence sometime in January 2021 at Adeoye Family Layout off Mokuro Road, Ile-Ife.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of conspiracy and malicious damage preferred against them.

Defence Counsel, Mr Muritala Agboola, pleaded with the court to admit the defendants to bail in most liberal terms, saying they would provide credible surety to show their readiness to face trial.

Magistrate A. A. Adebayo granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum each.

He then adjourned the case to March 25, for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

