Three in court over alleged kidnapping

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

An Osun state Magistrates’Court sitting in Osogbo on Monday remanded three persons at Ilesa correctional centre over alleged kidnap.

The accused persons are: Alawe Olalakan, 39, Ganiyu Idris, 24, and Raji Hammed, 28 were arraigned on two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping.

Police prosecutor, Temitope Fatoba, told the court that the defendants kidnapped one Olajide Waidi and took him to an unknown destination.

Fatoba said the accused persons prevented the victim’s family from having access to him while being caged in their hideout.

They alledgely committed the offence on the January 11, 2020 at about 5:00pm at Testing Ground area, Osogbo.

The offence committed was said to contravened sections 516 and 364 (2) of the Criminal code, CAP 34 vol 11 law of Osun state, 2002.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the allegations slammed against them.

Defence counsel, K. I. Bowola urged the court to grant his clients bail in liberal terms, promising to provide reliable sureties.

Presiding Magistrate, Mr Isola Omisade ordered Bowola to apply for his client’s bail formally and remanded the defendants in correction ciystody and adjourned the matter till February 11, 2021 for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: