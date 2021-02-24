Thought TikTok was only for teens? Think again!

Kindly Share This Story:

. ..Meet 30 Creators and Celebs over 30 on TikTok

Known for viral trends and iconic memes, TikTok has been loved by many as a place where spreading joy and information goes beyond age.

Whether it’s quick educational videos you’re looking for or fun tips on how to get involved in the latest viral challenge, TikTok is an all-inclusive platform where adults can come as well to not only express themselves creatively but to be their authentic selves.

Still think that TikTok is for teenagers only? Keep reading!

The below list is a mix of 30 TikTok celebs and creators, all over the age of 30, who constantly remind us that TikTok is a place where everyone belongs. Check out their profiles to find educational and entertaining videos that you won’t be able to get enough of.

Arewa Tricks

Known as one of the most popular Nigerian magicians on TikTok, Arewa Tricks, is an extraordinary creator who loves to perform optical illusions and card tricks for his fans. With these tricks, he is constantly keeping his following engaged.

Afrovirtues

As a popular fashion and beauty enthusiast, Afrovirtues loves to share facts about fashion as well as other fun videos on TikTok, all of which has helped build up her audience. In addition to her fashion advice, her sense of humour also keeps people coming back for more.

Denola Grey

One of Nigeria’s most famous fashion influencers, Denola, shares images and videos of himself in different outfits with the aim of inspiring others to try out his daring fashion looks. He also loves to encourage his followers to take part in trending TikTok challenges just as he does.

Don Jazzy

There is no predicting what content Don Jazzy might post next on TikTok. His videos vary each day and can be anything from dope music to comedy, and challenges too.

Elenu

Elenu is one of Nigeria’s most popular stand-up comedians. He loved to share videos of his day-to-day thoughts and opinions, as well as his views on trending topics in a humorous manner.

Elozonam

Elozonam loves to share his day-to-day activities with his followers. His videos often showcase him doing everyday things like chores while listening to dope music and recreating childhood horror-punk. He’s videos on TikTok are a testament to his personality – fun and happy.

Falzthebahdguy

An all-round entertainer, Falzthebahdguy is an active member of TikTok’s community as he shares videos of himself speaking in his humorous tones or participating in popular challenges.

Fionafaks

Fionafaks is just living her best life. The digital content creator is most popular for sharing videos of herself participating in singalongs and dance competitions with her family members.

Toni Tones

A multi-disciplinary artist, Toni Tones is all about serving up some fun on TikTok. From posting her wishes for the new year to recreating childhood nostalgia, Toni can’t do anything wrong.

Iyabo Ojo

The Nollywood actress was one of the aptest users of TikTok in Nigeria in 2020. Iyabo Ojo posts a variety of content ranging from memes to lip-syncs and funny content.

Kaffy Dance

A popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy, regularly updates her TikTok page with motivational quotes and hilarious videos that make her account an interesting one to follow. You don’t want to miss out!

Kunle Remi Jr.

The actor and comedian is a true TikTok success. Kunle Remi Jr.’s account sees him share acting tips and other funny content to entertain his followers.

Lyfdramah

Oluwafemi’s character is a comedic wig-wearing woman that explores his relationship with music and viral audio recordings. As Lyfrdramah, the comedian loves to engage in challenges such as the #SilhoutteChallenge among others.

Mercy Johnson Okogie

As an actress and filmmaker, Mercy Johnson Okogie constantly turns heads. Her smooth adoption to TikTok proves that she is comfortable in her own skin. Whether having fun with her kids or posting hilarious videos, Mercy always manages to bring laughter to her TikTok followers.

Oluwarmd

Rosemary Daniel keeps dipping into a pool of comedic references, expressions, and innuendos to keep her followers entertained. The popular TikTok creator taps into her bubbly personality to share hilarious moments that feel particularly Nigerian as well as videos of herself poking fun at old Nigerian songs.

Olachionuoha

Another hilarious personality on TikTok is Olachionuoha who uses the app to document her life. Whether documenting domestic life or going on tree-climbing adventures, Olachi is just committed to having a good time.

Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli uses TikTok for many reasons. From acting monologues to reminiscing about old African smash songs, the actress and filmmaker is always a vibe.

Realwarripikin

An interesting on-air personality and comedian, Realwarripikin brings her pleasant upbeat personality to TikTok from participating in local dance trends to taking part in the #DontLeaveMeChallenge, she makes the cut!

Ronke Raji

Vlogger and beauty enthusiast, Ronke Raji, is another 30 over 30 that is all about spreading good cheer on TikTok. She takes part in popular beauty challenges and occasionally shares videos with her husband.

Stylebydamie

Calling herself the restyle queen, Damilola Ibityoye is on the money as she shares videos of her style transitions as well as mimicking popular sound. One thing is for sure – she always brings positivity to her viewers.

Simi

For most of 2020, Simi’s music was a soundtrack on TikTok in one manner or another. Some of her most popular tracks include Duduke and Know You with Ladipoe. This talented singer and songwriter has also maintained a presence on the app through her participation in fun challenges.

Toke Makinwa

Nobody does TikTok like Toke Makinwa. Her videos go from a mix of Indian lip-syncs to public service announcements from her workplace. We are totally here for it!

Tosinsilverdam

Reaction videos are becoming a thing in Nigeria and Tosinsilverdam has one of the biggest gossip reaction accounts on TikTok. He often reacts to popular news via 40-60 second videos.

Toyin Abraham

Actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, joins in on the fun on TikTok by sharing behind-the-scenes clips and film clips from older movies.

Ufuoma McDermott

Actress and mom, Ufuoma McDermott has been using TikTok to document the details of her day-to-day life. From showing off her children to sharing native delicacies, we love everything she puts out.

Venita Akpofure

Venita Akpofure is one of the most popular Big Brother Naija housemates ever. She continues to use her popularity to entertain her followers with relationship jokes and beauty updates.

WofaiFada

Another entertainer using the platform to share details of what they do is Wofaifada. She uses her TikTok to bring more attention to her cooking business, so don’t forget to check her out.

Yeancar_Posh

As a self-proclaimed music lover, sounds play a key part in Yeancar_Posh’s TikTok content. She is known to pivot from an old school Yoruba jam to a rap anthem just like that!

Yemi Alade

Befitting her status as a pan-African music superstar, Yemi Alade uses her TikTok profile to promote her music and participate in global challenges like the #BussItChallenge.

DJ Neptune

The award-winning, DJ Neptune, has been responsible for some of the most popular Nigerian hits over the last three years. On his TikTok account, he loves to share snippets of his creative process.

