The other side of APOSTLE SULAIMAN

By Richard Akinnola

He committed a faux pas in respect of his glib remarks of third jet during the pandemic and he was justifiably lampooned by the society, even though he apologized for that slip.

In a society pummeled by ravaging poverty, coupled with the cynical and negative perception a number of people view pastors, the angst of many was justified.

However, in my life, l always try to look at the positive sides of life. Apostle Sulaiman is someone l have always admired from a distance. I have never met him but l follow his activities.

Hence, l decided to harp on his positive contributions to the society, in spite of some negative perceptions some people may have against him. Perception is not always the reality, though often times, much stronger than reality.

In the area of Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), Apostle Sulaiman won my heart. Unfortunately, for him and many big time pastors, their CSR contributions to the society have been under reported, perhaps, because they are not on the negative stuffs that titillate the palate of the consumers of negative social media stuffs.

Perhaps, because of my passion for widows which l undertake through my Foundation, l have been so impressed with the passion Apostle Suleiman takes care of several widows, including the provision of houses for them.

One example would suffice.

An old widow in his Auchi church, who narrated how she was falsely accused of dropping charms in the compound where she lived, leading to her eviction by her landlord, was gifted with a house by Suleiman. This was in addition to the provision of a car and a driver for her.

This is practical Christianity.

In addition to this, I’m aware of several widows that he takes care of, scholarships to several indigent students, and facilitating medical treatments for a couple of people.

I can’t forget how in 2016, he flew a Nollywood actor, Leo Mezie abroad for kidney transplant, footing the entire medical bills of £60,000.

In his testimony, Leo Mezie said:”I want to at this point, thank Apostle Suleman Johnson for all he did for me. I never met him before. I took ill but as soon as heard the news, he contacted me, asked that we stopped all further public appeal for fund.”

As l earlier said, l try to look at the positive aspects of life, hence I’m highlighting these positive attributes of Sulaiman, despite the hoopla over his slip on acquiring a new jet during the covid-19 lockdown.

