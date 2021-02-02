“The Hill We Climb” that got America smiling

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prisca Sam-Duru

As long as the earth remains, there must always be a time for everything as written in the Holy Bible in Ecclesiastes 3 v 1-8. And to that list, we could add, a time of disagreement.

A time of disagreement is a manifestation of the expression of diverse opinions and choices we make as individuals which could also lead to “A time of war…”

“The Hill We Climb”, written and performed by Amanda Gorman during the inauguration of the 46th US President, Joe Biden, exhaustively captures the period in history of the United States of America when their difference in opinion and choices, almost tore them apart in full public glare.

The poem, performed to the admiration of dignitaries in attendance as well as a global audience, was more or less the outpouring of the state of mind of a young poet Laureate who only wishes the best for her dear country. By extension, the poem parades the huge role literature plays in nation building.

Inspired by the storming of the US Capitol earlier by protesters, which was at the height of the turmoil that got the Super power dancing naked in the market square, Amanda writes: “We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it, would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy,”. “And this effort very nearly succeeded. But while democracy can be periodically delayed, it can never be permanently defeated.”

The main thematic thrust of the poem is unity. Other themes of the country’s past and present, hope, recovery, and resilience also resonate all through the poem.

The message of hope is not only to America or the world but also to the poet herself who is enthused by the rare opportunity of becoming the youngest poet to have the privilege to feature in any US President’s inauguration. Hence, poet says, a “skinny black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother can dream of becoming president only to find herself reciting for one” The extended hope is the firm believe that some day, she will be given the opportunity to lead America.

All through the poem, Gorman employs images of two opposing words, for example, ‘light’ and ‘darkness’, ‘hope’ and ‘fear’, ‘unity’ and ‘division’, to represent the two opposing sides of her country. She does not paint the image of an already defeated country but one with a great future. “Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed a nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished”. According to her, the unfinished business can only be concluded if “We close the divide because we know to put our future first, we must first put our differences aside”

Again, her piece inspires hope not only to her primary audience but the entire world especially Africa. All Africa needs to do is flow with the poet and “…Build, reconcile and recover…when day comes, we step out of the shade aflame and unafraid. The new dawn blooms as we free it. For there is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”

An addendum would be to declare that Africa, though ‘defeated and broken’ for ages, can still be recovered, if only her leaders are honest ‘enough to be it’, and ensure they leave behind, “…a country better than one we were left with”. If this happens, Africans can then, hold their heads high and scream from the topmost mountain that being African is more than a pride we inherit just like the poet believes that “…It’s because being American is more than a pride we inherit.”

Gorman continues in her quest for a united country declaring that her people will overcome their differences and be “victorious” not because they will “never again know defeat” but because they “will never again sow division.”, adding “We lay down our arms so we can reach out our arms to one another.”

While it may appear at first that “The Hill We Climb” is written in the traditional free verse, the more than 100-line poem is actually structured in such a manner that it is with rhyme and rhythm though without a clear metrical pattern.

For example, “shade” and “wade”, “beast” and “peace”, “corner called our country”, “Our blunders become their burdens”…”we merge mercy with might and might with right…” Also, examples such as “That even as we grieved, we grew, That even as we hurt, we hoped, That even as we tired, we tried, That we’ll forever be tied together…”, all show how poetic devices such as alliteration and repetition are employed to give the poem its rhythm.

The allusion is clearly seen in most of the lines as the poet alludes to the turbulent years in the history of America and mankind with particular reference to the economic and social crisis as well as the Covid-19 pandemic, using the word, ‘Shade’ as a symbol. She does not stop at just wailing at the beginning but continues towards line 9 where she speaks of ‘dawn’ and a country that “…isn’t broken but simply unfinished.” Therein lies the strongest element imbued in her masterpiece; in spite of everything, her country has the capability to rise above upheavals.

Also, the poet alludes to herself as a “skinny Black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother.” That verse offers a peep into the poetic persona’s identity as well as her humble background.

The effect of the young poet’s rendition at President Biden’s inauguration was unarguably therapeutic. And the audience responded appropriately with thunderous applause. Indeed, the ovation was earth-shaking and, it was well deserved. But, going by how America exposed itself to public ridicule prior to the inauguration, more so, owing to fact that even those who rendered the ovation both physically and through their various social media handles were also part of the problem in one way or the other, it would have been more appropriate to have accompanied the ovation if possible, with a ‘bowing down of the heads and meditating upon’ what went wrong or where the people missed it. That will help prevent a similar occurrence in the future. As the poet rightly points out, it is a collective duty; that is, it is the job of both those who agree and those who disagree, to work hard and together too, to ensure that America “will never again sow division”.

