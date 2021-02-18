Breaking News
Tension in Imo as military conducts air strikes to dislodge Eastern Security Network operatives

air strikes
Nigerian Air Force strikes criminal camps and hideouts at Arepo and environs

Reports indicate that the Nigerian airforce has conducted airstrikes, Thursday noon,  to dislodge the Eastern Security Network operatives said to have strongholds in the forests.

Details shortly…
