TCN records partial power system collapse; Lagos, others in darkness

…We have restored supply – TCN

By Udeme Akpan

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Wednesday, recorded a partial system collapse, which affected electricity supply to Lagos and other cities in the nation.

An investigation by Vanguard indicated that the partial system collapse, attributed to an equipment-related problem, disrupted economic and other activities for several hours.

However, in a telephone interview with Vanguard, the TCN spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, said the partial system collapse was restored, while many consumers have started to get supply.

Nevertheless, the sector has recorded several system collapses in recent times because of many problems, including equipment failure in Nigeria.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, TCN had stated: “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) regrets to inform electricity consumers nationwide that at 11:25am today, the nation’s electricity grid experienced multiple trippings, which led to the collapse of the system.

“TCN has since commenced grid restoration; power has been successfully restored to every part of the country, except Calabar, Ugwuaji, Markurdi, Jos, Gombe, Yola and Maidugiri axes. Effort is however ongoing to ensure full restoration nationwide.”

It had also added: “We regret the inconvenience this has caused electricity consumers. Investigations would be conducted to establish the immediate and remote cause(s) of the multiple trippings as soon as the grid is fully restored – considering that the grid had been relatively stable in the last couple of months.”

