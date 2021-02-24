Taxi driver in court for allegedly swindling passenger of N63,000

Kindly Share This Story:

A 50-year-old taxi driver, Francis Nwaoha, on Wednesday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly swindling his customer of N63,000.

Nwaoha, a resident of Shomolu area of Lagos is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel from State Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Mr Williams Ologun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 6 a.m. on Feb. 2, at Alimosho area of Lagos.

Ologun alleged that the defendant and his accomplices, at large, picked up the complainant, Jane Eze, from a bus stop in Alimosho.

He said that Nwaoha and his accomplices told the complainant that they were into the foreign exchange business.

The prosecution said that the complainant gave the defendant N63,000 to change to dollars.

He alleged that the defendant took off the money.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411, 314 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 16 for mention.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

