Taraba seeks tie with NAFDAC for indigenous industries

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Taraba State Government has sought the support of the National Agency for Foods, Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, for eight state government-owned indigenous industries that have been revived after years of being moribund.

The state governor, Darius Ishaku in a meeting with the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the agency as a control and regulatory body, has a lot to do in supporting new and promising manufacturing companies to grow.

He said his effort at reducing unemployment and expanding business frontiers in the state through the revival of the manufacturing companies would need to be consolidated with NAFDAC’s approval of indigenous products for them to remain in business.

He further said his visit was however to intimate the DG and her officials with opportunities and potentials of the state.

According to him, “we have come to inform them on what we are doing so that whenever we request for their endorsement of our products they will grant such requests without hesitation.”

Responding, Prof. Adeyeye, commended Ishaku for his foresight at changing the economic dynamics of Taraba.

She said what Ishaku had done with ailing government-owned companies is a good example of how state governments could turn situations in their state around to promote local enterprise and create employment opportunities.

She also promised NAFDAC’s support whenever it was required.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: