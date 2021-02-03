Taraba PDP members want Bwacha replaced as Senate Deputy Minority Leader

Kindly Share This Story:

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State has called on the PDP Caucus in the National Assembly and it’s National Working Committee (NWC) to remove Senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha as its Deputy Minority Leader in the Senate over allegations of anti-party activities.

The concerned members also called for the suspension of the Senator from the party at Ward, Local Government and State levels; adding that the lawmaker is polarizing the PDP ahead of his defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The PDP members in a letter to the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus alleged that Senator Bwacha had been using his influence and perks of office as a Deputy Minority Leader in the Senate to cause confusion in the party and disaffections among members.

The letter signed by Oliver Danlami Adi, Bako Tsokwa and 53 othetd said “the only thing keeping Bwacha in PDP is the Deputy Minority Leader seat which he has been using against the interest of the party in Taraba State. According to the concerned PDP members in Taraba State, Senator Bwacha is now an APC member who has appointed himself as the number one critic of a PDP government in the state on account of his inordinate ambition to be governor in 2023.

“Today, Bwacha represents the interest of APC both in Taraba and Nigeria at large, his commitment to the ideals of the PDP has been thrown into the bin because of his gubernatorial ambition. He doesn’t represent the PDP any longer.

“Bwacha has deliberately ignored the PDP congresses from ward to state as well as all stakeholders and reconciliation meetings of the PDP both in the State and Senatorial levels because of his newly found alliance with the APC. “He also directed his supporters in the Southern Zone to participate in the APC registration and now attends the party’s meeting,” the PDP members said.

They also urged the state PDP Executive Council to immediately communicate reasons for his replacement as Deputy Minority Leader to the NWC and initiate his suspension from the PDP. “It’s wrong for Bwacha to be leading Senators of a Party he’s consciously working against. We oppose the continuous reign of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the Senate Deputy Minority Leader in the National Assembly. We are aware of his grand ploy to ensure the defeat of PDP in Taraba State in 2023.

“We are also aware of his various meetings with APC leaders and stakeholders both from Taraba State and across the country. Bwacha’s home in Abuja now hosts APC stakeholders meeting which he sometimes presides over.” the PDP members said.

The aggrieved members claimed that Senator Bwacha is using his privileged office as the Deputy Minority Leader to de-market the party and promote disunity among PDP members in the state.

Through a petition submitted to the party Secretariat in Taraba State, the aggrieved members said that the senator’s alleged inordinate governorship ambition could further polarise the party ahead of 2023 gubernatorial election.

According to them, the ranking lawmaker has been alleged to be involved in several anti-party activities in his desperate bid to emerge as the governorship candidate of the APC in 2023 and it’s a clear danger to the party.

They urged the party stakeholders to immediately put machinery in motion to checkmate Bwacha’s activities and protect the party from being rejected by the electorates during the 2023 exercise.

The aggrieved members said that since the office of the Deputy Minority Leader is zoned to Taraba State PDP, Senator Bwacha no longer serves the interest of PDP and thus be relieved of the position.

