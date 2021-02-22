Taraba loses doctor to Lassa Fever complication

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

A medical doctor in Taraba state, Dr Ameh Sunday has died of renal complications due to Lassa fever virus. State president of the Association of Resident Doctors, Gabriel Ahmed disclosed this to newsmen on Monday.

He said Dr Sunday’s death happened during the period resident doctors in the state were on strike.

According to him, “the association lost one of our dear colleague, in person of Dr Ameh Eneojo Sunday to COVID-19 and Lassa fever.

“He died from renal complications on February 5, 2021 while on transit after being referred to IRRUA specialist hospital, Edo state for further treatment due to lack of Lassa fever specific dialysis machine within the state.

“This further reiterate the need for an infectious disease Centre, especially Lassa fever disease diagnostic and treatment centre in Taraba state where this disease is endemic and has claimed lots of lives of health care workers and the populace.

“We are calling calling on the governor who is friendly to the health sector to help us facilitate the installation and activation of Molecular laboratory with PCR machine as donated by NEDC at the Taraba state specialist hospital for quick diagnosis of Lassa fever and to donate a specific dialysis machine for Lassa fever treatment at the state specialist hospital.”

He also appealed for the immortalization of the deceased doctor by naming the Lassa fever diagnosis and treatment centre after him.

