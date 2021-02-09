S’West PDP: Fayose, Olafeso, state chairmen, others meet in Lagos; meet in Akure tomorrow

Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of the South-West Zonal Congress of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, today, held a strategic meeting with the zonal chairmanship aspirant, Dr Eddy Olafeso, four States Chairmen, Zonal caretaker committee members and other leaders of the party.

Though what was discussed in the meeting held at the Lagos residence Fayose, was not disclosed to journalists, it was learnt that the meeting evaluated the chances of Dr Olafeso and aspirants for other positions in the group.

The meeting also resolved to hold an interactive session with some selected stakeholders in Ondo State tomorrow.

At the meeting was Hon. Sunday Bisi, Engr Adedeji Doherty, Chief Bisi Kolawole and Dr Sikirulai Ogundele, Chairmen of Osun, Ekiti, Lagos and Ogun States respectively.

Also in the meeting were seven members of the zonal caretaker committee, including the Zonal Secretary, Hon. Daisi Akintan as well as the immediate past Zonal Secretary, who is also aspiring to return to the same position, Bunmi Jenyo.

Even though non of the members of Fayose group, who attended the closed-door meeting was ready to divulge what was discussed, the Ogun State Chairman, who is also the chairman of the State chairmen, Dr Sikirulai Ogundele, confirmed the Akure, Ondo State meeting.

He said, “we the leaders of Fayose group are meeting Ondo State stakeholders tomorrow, Wednesday, January 10, 2021.”

He also condemned activities of former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, saying he was profiting materially from the South-West crisis, advising him to live a life of a statesman.

