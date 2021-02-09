Suspected “Yahoo Boys” block express road in protest against EFCC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some youths suspected to be internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ on Tuesday blocked the Ilesa-Osogbo express road, protesting against incessant arrest by security agency.

They were said to have stormed the Ilesa West Local Government Secretariat, Ilesa and made bonfire on the road, leading to traffic gridlock along the busy road.

It was gathered motorists intending to travel from Ilesa to Osogbo had to look for an alternative routes while the protest lasted.

The protesters, a source in Ilesa, Ibrahim Bolaji were protesting against the recent arrest by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of some of their colleagues.

They alleged that the EFCC officials recently stormed the hotel they lodged in and arrested some of their colleagues.

Osun state police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident but added that the protesters have been cleared off the road and normalcy return to the area.

“Yes, some youths in Ilesa blocked the Ilesa-Osogbo express road but police have taken over the place. The youths have deserted the road and normalcy has returned to the community. Although, there was no arrest effected but the road has been cleared”, she said.

